Slim down the Games

The Olympic Games, which are being called in spite of their pandemic-related postponement to 2021, have formally begun. In the past, Olympic Games have often been quite unpopular in their home countries and cities, which are called upon to shoulder an enormous expense for the privilege of being hosts.

But this time around, the Games are unpopular in Japan because they are considered a public health risk in a country that remains at relatively low levels of vaccination. Yet perhaps there would have been less concern if the Olympics were not such a bloated and excessive spectacle. It is not ...