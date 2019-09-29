Small-cap investing strategy

After a long period of bearishness, there’s been a revival of investor interest in small-cap stocks. Many investors are re-entering that segment. There are many arguments for, and against, small-cap exposure. Small-cap investing is one of the most difficult and potentially rewarding styles.

It’s hard because small companies don’t have track records and there is usually little information. They are also very dependent on one or two individuals for growth. There usually isn’t large institutional coverage, or institutional stakes. This means wild swings in ...