Solidarity today, new social compact tomorrow

Existential threats test the character of nations and societies. But they are also moments of peak opportunity for countries to shape their future for decades to come.

So it is with the Covid-19 crisis, engulfing countries around the world. For India, the current crisis requires collective solidarity in the form of resources to be provided by the wealthy and privileged to aid those devastated by the crisis. But this immediate solidarity should then be codified in a permanent new social contract to ensure that no Indian should ever have to face in the future the plight that hundreds of ...