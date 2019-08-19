Reforming labour statistics

The International Conference of Labour Statisticians (ICLS) organised by the International Labour Organisation in October 2013 re-defined work and employment for the purpose of statistical measurement. In doing so it seems to have recognised a lot better the new applications of labour statistics compared to the times when these were largely inputs in measuring national accounts.

The big conceptual break in the 19th ICLS is a recognition that the earlier segmentation of labour into three statuses -- employed, unemployed and inactive was grossly inadequate. Effectively, such segmentation ...