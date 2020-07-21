Some local lessons

India’s Covid-19 aggregate numbers are disturbing, in that the number of cases continues to climb steeply, crossing 1.1 million on Monday, setting a new record for the number of new cases in a day of over 40,000. There are new hotspot states — on Sunday, Andhra Pradesh became the third state, after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, to report over 5,000 new cases in a single day.

Over 20,000 of Andhra Pradesh’s 50,000 cases were reported in just the last week. In this context, it is important to learn from those areas that have had some success in containing the Covid-19 ...