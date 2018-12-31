Some year-end cheer from GST Council

A Christmas gift from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council was a reduction in the rates on a number of items and simplifying of many procedures. In due course, the finance minister later said, the 12 and 18 per cent rates might be merged into a single one. And, that the next step would be to transfer cement to a lower slab.

The Council mostly rationalised rates in the 28 per cent tax bracket for many items and proposed many changes for those in the 18, 12 and 5 per cent brackets. GST on solar power generating plants and other renewable energy units got rationalised. In a great relief for ...