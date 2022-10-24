Sorry, Mr Guterres, no one is listening

JUST IN
Best of BS Opinion: Revisiting disinvestment, markets strike back & more
With the nation in perpetual election mode, perhaps the Opposition, too, is convinced that reacting to criticism like that of Guterres will not get them a single extra vote

Antonio Guterres | United Nations | Bharatiya Janata Party

Bharat Bhushan 

Bharat Bhushan

Last week in Mumbai, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a scathing indictment of the Indian government’s domestic record on social inclusivity and suggested that this had eroded its international credibility. He said, “As an elected member of the Human Rights Council, India has a responsibility to shape global human rights” but that “India’s voice on the global stage can only gain in authority and credibility from a strong commitment to inclusivity and respect for human rights at home.”

First Published: Mon, October 24 2022. 08:38 IST

