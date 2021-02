Sounds of silence

Wasim Jaffer, one of the luminaries of Indian cricket, quit as coach of the Uttarakhand cricket team on February 9, after he was accused of being communal in his approach to managing the team by officials of the Cricket Association of Uttarak­hand, the state cricket board. His appointment as head coach had been made in June last year.

The allegations were that Jaffer favoured certain co-religionists in matters of team selection; that he had invited or allowed a maulvi into the bio-secure bubble the team was in; and that he had suggested a change in the team slogan. In a virtual ...