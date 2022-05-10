Why is the new South Korean prez moving out of the old presidential palace?

Why do some Eastern heads of state and government decide to shift out to new premises? India has seen three such shifts since 1947, and a fourth one is in the offing. But now comes the news that the new Korean president. Mr Yoon Suk-Yeol, who took office today, is also going to do the same thing.

He is moving out of the traditional presidential house and office. The Blue House, as they call it, has been the official residence and office of the president since 1948. Breaking that tradition, and in a manner that is reminiscent of our own prime minister, he is shifting the ...