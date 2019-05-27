Splitsville in India Inc

Years ago, a fairy large business owner told me in the course of an interview that the biggest learning for her from a failed joint-venture in a related business was never to get into bed in business with anyone, because sooner or later the partners always pull in different directions. The excuse could be differing views on strategy, finances, control, culture or even something like personal chemistry.

Scanning the headlines in the last fortnight or so brought her prescient words back to me. Splitsville seems to be playing all over again in India Inc., albeit at different stages and ...