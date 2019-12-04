Sri Lanka and the Sino-Indian rivalry

The politically astute and reportedly pro-China Gotabaya Rajapaksa will cultivate both India and China, notwithstanding the $450 million credit line extended by India to Sri Lanka and their determination to fight terrorism. Sri Lanka wants “equidistant” ties with all countries.

Mr Rajapaksa’s election as Sri Lanka’s president will not change much its ties with Asia’s arch-rivals — India and China. India is Sri Lanka’s largest trading partner. China is the largest foreign investor in Sri Lanka and the long-standing arms supplier that provided ...