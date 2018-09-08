Staging the Urban Naxal

The rehearsal for the play would take place at a small room in a slum, near Chetla in south Kolkata. The room was close to railway tracks, and very often our practice be interrupted by a passing train's whistle. The play we were rehearsing was a new one, Jatiyo Sampatti (National Treasure), written by the father of a friend from Jadavpur University.

The group was called Natyarghya. Many of its members, including the director, did small parts in TV serials and gathered in the evening to rehearse. Unfortunately, though, the plot, the design, and the performance were mediocre. The script ...