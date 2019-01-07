Starting trouble

Fund allocations made under the government’s Start-up India initiative show that the ambitious scheme is far from being a success.

The start-up fund of funds, launched some three years ago by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help early-stage entrepreneurs, has so far committed Rs 1,900 crore, which is less than 20 per cent of its Rs 10,000-crore corpus to venture capital firms. The estimates, given by the Small Industries Development Bank of India (Sidbi), which manages the fund of funds for the Start-up India plan, are an indication that the government has fallen short on delivering its ...