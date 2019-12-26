State battles no indicator of national politics

There are two ways of misreading Jharkhand elections. The first mistake was made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the election: The assumption that the 2019 Lok Sabha victory would automatically translate into a triumph in assembly elections.

This led to hubris, loss of allies and loss of elections for the BJP. The second mistake is the one that the non-BJP parties are likely to make post the election results: The assumption that the BJP’s loss in assembly elections will build up to the BJP’s eventual defeat in the next Lok Sabha election. This assumption leads to ...