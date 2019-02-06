Sticking to his guns

United States President Donald Trump’s annual State of the Union address to both houses of the US Congress was billed by the Republican administration as an exercise in bipartisanship. That is what, presumably, is necessary at a time when once again the US has to deal with a House of Representatives that is controlled by one party and a White House that is controlled by another.

But that is not at all how things turned out. While Mr Trump did gesture towards bipartisanship at times, most of his speech was focused on energising his base, and he showed no sign of abandoning his hard ...