Still waiting

Wikipedia describes Rafale as a “gust of wind’’ and “burst of fire” in a military sense. The French fighter aircraft built by Dassault Aviation, now a burning subject being heard by the Supreme Court, is also hot in the RTI (right to information) circuit (without much success though).

This reporter too tried seeking information from the government on the process involved in ordering 36 fighter jets, down from 126 proposed earlier. Since the narrative was around who took the call of finalising the deal at 36 jets and why, whether it was actually done ...