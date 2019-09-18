Streamlining disinvestment

The government is considering more powers to the department of investment and public asset management (Dipam). As reported by this newspaper on Tuesday, the Cabinet is likely to deliberate on a proposal that will make Dipam the administrative authority, irrespective of which department oversees a particular public sector undertaking (PSU) that has been picked for strategic sale.

The move should be welcomed as it will help the government streamline the disinvestment process to an extent. Administrative departments are generally not keen on selling PSUs, which delays the entire process, ...