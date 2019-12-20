Street protests are hard work

When my daughter said she’d like to participate in the pro-citizenship protests sweeping across the capital, I couldn’t help feeling triumphant at having raised an upright, civic-minded child.

Friends, children of friends and colleagues had taken leave of absence to register their solidarity with the protesters. “I really admire them,” my daughter said wistfully, so I checked my messages to draw up a list of places where the marchers were gathering. She could have the car and driver, I suggested, as news of metro stations being shut down came in. “What ...