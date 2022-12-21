Strengthening urban local bodies

Looking at urbanisation as merely a process for the shift of population from rural to urban areas makes us lose sight of what actually lies at the core of this process. The emphasis on making those urban areas liveable and sustainable for its people is what should guide our understanding of urbanisation in today’s world. This requires mechanism building and implementation at multiple levels, starting from putting in place effective governance systems in the form of local governments at the grassroots levels. An effective local government can not only promote healthy urban growth but also ensure ease of living for the population.