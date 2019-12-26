JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Special

The rise of sub-nationalism
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: Does IBC work for financial companies?

From the manner in which dormant sub-nationalism is coming to the surface to all that could possibly go wrong if the resolution of financial service providers happens under the IBC, here's a selection

Alokananda Chakraborty 

shares, growth, results, earnings, GDP, markets, stock, investment, shares, buybacks, investor, equity, BSE

Does IBC work for financial firms? If data is the new oil, should the government restrict internet access whenever it deems necessary? Is it time the basic principles that underlay the planning of the Electricity Act 2003 are revisited and operationalised? Alokananda Chakraborty sums up.

Senior judges need briefings on economy-wide consequences of their decisions, writes Jaimani Bhagwati, former ambassador and World Bank treasury professional. Read on...

If recent technological changes have rendered past high power purchase agreements unprofitable, then a consistent and transparent mechanism for renegotiation or buyouts should be adopted, argues our top edit. Click here to read...

The proposal to subsidise protein-rich foods such as meat, fish, chicken and eggs for supply through the public distribution system being considered by the NITI Aayog seems outright utopian, argues our second edit. Read on...

A close look at the anti-CAA/NRC protest suggests they were far from monolithic and have given impetus to dormant sub-nationalisms with risky consequences for India, writes Kanika Datta. Click here to read...

The government should think twice before shutting down internet as the country aspires to go up the rankings in World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business, writes Nivedita Mookerji. Read on...

The economy might be better off with a dedicated legal regime for the resolution of financial service providers and financial market infrastructure, say Pratik Datta & Varun Marwah of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. Read on...

"The deal is done, it's just being translated right now."

U. S.

President Donald Trump said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a signing ceremony to sign the first phase of the U. S.-China trade deal agreed to this month.
First Published: Thu, December 26 2019. 06:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU