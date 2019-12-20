Subhash Garg explains why RBI's surplus profits belong to the govt

Former Finance Secretary Subhash Garg is one of those lucky Indian Administrative Service officers whose home cadre — Rajasthan — is also his home state. So we decide to meet at a Rajasthani restaurant in Hotel Ashok. While I am on my way, Garg calls to say that he had phoned the hotel reservation desk and found that the restaurant had been shut down.

As an alternative, we decide on the Frontier Restaurant, also in Hotel Ashok. The restaurant is well lit, but appears dark once inside. “Not very inspiring... hope the food is good,” Garg says. We decide to order before ...