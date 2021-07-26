Success in exporting goods

It is widely believed that China is vastly ahead of India on goods exports. While this is true in absolute terms, in relative terms the picture has been shifting. We use data for goods imports by the US, from the two countries, to illustrate this phenomenon.

In a difficult time in the Indian economy, the key focus of strategic thinking in firms should be to prioritise exports, not just services but also goods. China is an incredible success on a global scale in the export of goods. Not only have they achieved gigantic magnitudes but they have also walked up the value chain, all the way ...