JUST IN
Supply chain disruptions likely despite falling trade
Lessons from the biggest multibaggers
Asia's prospects: Status quo or a rougher ride?
Leader in tech, laggard in succession systems
Privatisation and debt are on the radar of bankers
A matter of tenure and retirement of PSB chiefs
The information asymmetry in aggregator biz makes regulation necessary
RSS, power & pitfalls
The year's biggest question mark: China
Of metals and rare earths
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Lessons from the biggest multibaggers
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Supply chain disruptions likely despite falling trade

After two years of revenue and profit growth, the shipping lines are facing losses on most sailings due to falling freight rates

Topics
exim matters | Supply chain | trade

TNC Rajagopalan 

TNC Rajagopalan

Shippers worldwide expect supply-chain disruptions this year due to fewer sailings, longer transit time, and strikes by workers in various transport segments, amidst demand-supply mismatches.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on exim matters

First Published: Sun, January 15 2023. 22:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.