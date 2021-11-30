Supporting farmers

The Union government got the controversial agricultural laws repealed on the first day of the winter session of Parliament. Although this is being seen as a big victory for protesting farmers, they are now pressing for a legally guaranteed minimum support price (MSP).

The government declares MSP for 23 crops, but it does not buy all of them. Also, high-growth horticulture output is not covered under the system. The government has assured farmers that the existing MSP system will continue as it will need to procure foodgrains to fulfil its obligations under the National Food Security Act. ...