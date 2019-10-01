Swachh Bharat tackled stigma attached with toilets head on: Expert

Today, the banks of the iconic Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad will witness a congregation of over 20,000 grassroots swachhata champions — sarpanches and swachhagrahis, coming together on this historic day when India celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma, and we dedicate to him a Swachh Bharat, arguably the most befitting tribute we could pay to his memory on this special day.

Millions of these grassroots champions will be watching the live stream of the dedication in their villages. The architect of India’s sanitation revolution, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, ...