Synergy vs control

The government has reportedly decided to go ahead with the merger, first proposed in the National Policy on Official Statistics last year, of the National Sample Survey Office, or NSSO, with the Central Statistics Office, or CSO. Both come under the Union Ministry for Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).

A new National Statistical Organisation will be formed, and the office of the Chief Statistician of India, as secretary to the National Statistical Commission, will be done away with. The new National Statistical Organisation (NSO) will be headed by the secretary to the ...