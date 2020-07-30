Take money out to smell the roses

Dhanesh, our client, works for a firm that has benefitted tremendously the Covid-19 crisis. The project he was leading has been one of the main contributors to the company’s performance. He received a special bonus recently and wanted to know where to invest. A little background about Dhanesh.

He is in his late 30s with two children who are still not teenagers. He has been a very conscientious, disciplined investor. We had already mapped out all his goals and his resources have been allocated, according to his risk profile. His ongoing savings are also being invested by following ...