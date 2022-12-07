JUST IN
Talk about coal

India must consider energy transition partnerships

Mumbai 

India’s traditional energy sector has a complex map of stakeholders, from the Union and state governments to debt-ridden distribution companies to nationalised banks to coal-mining communities and Coal India Ltd. Ensuring a sensible green transition in the sector that keeps these stakeholders happy while also preserving growth in energy access and limiting costs is not an easy task. This may be one reason why the Union government has been unwilling to even discuss the drawing down of the country’s coal dependence at the international level. This historical stand of refusing to discuss the phase-out of coal even on a lengthy timeline is, however, insupportable, given major changes in the international environment, especially in terms of financing.

Wed, December 07 2022. 22:24 IST

