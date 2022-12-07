Talk about coal

India’s traditional energy sector has a complex map of stakeholders, from the Union and state governments to debt-ridden distribution companies to nationalised banks to coal-mining communities and Coal India Ltd. Ensuring a sensible green transition in the sector that keeps these stakeholders happy while also preserving growth in energy access and limiting costs is not an easy task. This may be one reason why the Union government has been unwilling to even discuss the drawing down of the country’s coal dependence at the international level. This historical stand of refusing to discuss the phase-out of coal even on a lengthy timeline is, however, insupportable, given major changes in the international environment, especially in terms of financing.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 22:24 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU