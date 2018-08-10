Two themes have predominated Tamil Nadu’s Game of Thrones for over half a century: Films and battles of political succession.

Without cinema there would be no M Karunanidhi, the state’s longest-serving, nonagenarian chief minister and DMK patriarch, laid to rest amidst a swollen tide of grieving humanity on Chennai’s Marina Beach; nor would there be cult stars and mass leaders like M G Ramachandran and his successor J Jayalalithaa, who died in December 2016. In a dramatic twist, typical of the scores of blockbusters he scripted, there was even a last-minute courtroom ...