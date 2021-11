Tanwar in Trinamool. But why?

Ashok Tanwar has joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Does it even matter? At one point, the party in which he grew up, the Congress, thought highly enough of him to make him its Haryana unit chief.

In Jawaharlal Nehru University, where he studied history in 1997-98, he was part of the students’ union panel from the National Students Union of India (NSUI). What followed was a dizzying rise: He was made Youth Congress president, and, as part of the Rahul Gandhi plan for restructuring the Congress, he was appointed Haryana Congress chief in February 2014. Mr Tanwar had all the ...