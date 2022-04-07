Tax administration finally being cleaned up, being made more efficient

At the start of this month, the government announced that it had collected a record Rs 1.42 trillion as GST revenue in March 2022, breaking the previous record of Rs 1.4 trillion set just two months earlier. This is a remarkable number, and not just because it is the highest ever.

It is remarkable also because it caps an outstanding year as far as GST collections are concerned. With average monthly collections at Rs 1.24 trillion, there were only two months in the entire financial year in which collections were below the Rs 1.1 trillion mark. Those were May and June of 2021, which were ...