Tax havens and sovereignty

What is proposed in this article is that there is a definitive link between tax sovereignty and tax havens. Nation states protect their fiscal policy and tax sovereignty in particular. One can view it from the beginning of time as a source of war finance.

In the last millennia, the association of tax with war became unmistakable in medieval Europe, Asia and, later, the United States. When sovereignty had to be protected, the instrument was war, and an easy way to finance war was through taxes. There was a quid pro quo in that the sovereign state was responsible, in turn, for protecting its ...