Taxing the digital economy

Even as the US-China trade war appears to have paused, another dispute could be on the horizon. This time, it could be the US versus several major European Union (EU) nations, including France, Italy, Belgium, The Czech Republic, Hungary, Austria and, even perhaps, the UK.

The disagreement centres on the levying of a new type of tax on digital revenue. This may escalate into a wider conflict, since the EU and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) are looking at framing such taxes. This will be one of the largest areas of concern at the upcoming Davos ...