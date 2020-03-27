Tea with BS: Shubha Mudgal on how she found herself in the world of music

It is often one’s childhood experiences and exposures that shape the direction one’s life takes. Born to two professors of English literature teaching at Allahabad University and passionate about the arts, as a young child Shubha Mudgal grew up immersed in dance, poetry, music, literature and theater.

Her home acted as home to many renowned visiting artistes coming to perform in the city. She vividly recalls that family vacations often centred on music festivals, such as the Maihar festival in Madhya Pradesh. Classical music and dance was more a way of life than a hobby, ...