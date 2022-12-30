Tech beyond AI

“The future is nearer than you think”: Self-proclaimed futurists often say this. Frankly, I never understood what it means beyond rhetoric. The Terminator was released way back in 1984, and Skynet is yet to take over. Yes, artificial intelligence (AI) is here, ChatGPT is here — but we are not close to being ruled by them as yet. Whether 2023 could be a defining year? Who knows! But science and are progressing in other fields too, not just AI, metaverse, and blockchain. I’m here to talk about those.

