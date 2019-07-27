Telecom needs to be put back on its feet

The emergence of a dynamic telecom sector that has taken connectivity to the remotest villages with perhaps the lowest tariffs in the world has been one of the key success stories for India in the 21st century.

Seamless mobile connections along with robust data have meant that a host of services, including those from the government, are riding the airwaves and making lives better and simpler for every Indian. Uninterrupted telecom services are as critical as power and fuel supplies for India’s rapidly expanding economy, which is tipped to touch $5 trillion in the next few ...