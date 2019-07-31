Tenure erosion can be a subversive tool

Tenure protection for public servants is under attack. Amendments to the Right to Information Act, 2005, passed in this session of Parliament have blown off two fundamental statutory protections enjoyed by information commissioners all over the country — first, a statutory protection of tenure for information commissioners, and second, protection of their remuneration.

Both, tenure and remuneration for information commissioners at the central level and the state level, will henceforth be “as may be prescribed” by the Central government. Before the amendment, there was ...