Test, test, test

There is little doubt that the most important aspect of epidemic management at this point for India is ramping up testing swiftly. As of now, the number of positive cases of infection by novel coronavirus in India is not very large. But the problem is that this might well be an artefact of relatively limited testing.

This is in spite of the fact that the government has repeatedly insisted that there is a fairly large buffer of test kits. If that is the case, testing should be ramped up. It is possible that one reason is that the autho­rities wish to preserve this buffer in case the ...