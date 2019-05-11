Testosterone times for sport

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which is the highest legal body in sport, recently made a judgment that throws women’s athletics into chaos. To boil it down, women can compete in any men’s event (referred to as “open events” out of political correctness).

This includes women who have “transitioned” and become men. But transgender men are allowed to compete in women’s events (notably in races between 400 metres and 1600 metres) only if their levels of testosterone are below a prescribed limit. What’s more, women can compete in ...