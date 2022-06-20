Textbook errors

The proposal by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to “rationalise” textbooks of Classes six to 12 by removing large and consequential chunks of Indian history is likely to seriously distort learning outcomes for a generation of schoolchildren. The has justified this heavy editing as a means of lightening the burden on children after two years of disruption in schooling owing to Covid-19. This is a weak argument on several counts. First, with many children attending regular online classes or taking private tuition, which followed the old school syllabi during these two years, it is unclear exactly what extra learning burden they have to bear, now that regular physical classes have begun. Second, the bulk of the reductions have been in history and social sciences, two subjects that have been the focus of the ruling party’s and its broader Sangh Parivar’s dissatisfaction for some decades over what it sees as a diminution of the importance of Hindu rulers by “leftist” academics.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor