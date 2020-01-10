Thanks, but no thanks

When it comes to breakfast, nothing can beat Indian hotel buffets, so I wonder why I’m feeling blue. The hotel where I am writing this has as lavish a spread as any —but too much food can be off-putting too, which is why I prefer to order a la carte.

Usually, a glass of orange juice and eggs is just fine, though I do extend myself over weekends. At the time of writing this, I’ve skimmed past the spreads of baked beans, sausages, scrambled eggs, bacon; the north Indian puris and bhajis; the south Indian (always tempting) vadas, idlis and fresh dosas off a live counter; ...