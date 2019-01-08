The 1-in-10 achievement

India’s renewables and electric mobility story for 2019, and beyond, is evident from a few key numbers. The share of renewable energy in generation is reaching 10 per cent, and the country’s first gigawatt-scale floating solar tender is out.

Renewables share: The power produced by renewable energy plants in the country is reaching an important milestone. Almost 10 per cent of the total generation is from renewables now — mostly wind and solar [see box]. At the other end of the spectrum is Germany, where renewable energy became the biggest source of power in 2018, ...