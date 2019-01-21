The 10% question

India’s higher education system is plagued by a host of problems, ranging from inadequate facilities to sub-par faculty, as a result of which very few make it to the top of credible global rankings. Indeed, surveys have shown that the bulk of Indian graduates are barely employable.

Mandating a 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections (EWS), defined generously as a family with an annual income of less than Rs 8 lakh, is likely to exacerbate this crisis. It can be argued that the government is entitled to implement this quota in centrally-funded institutions, though the wisdom ...