The 2019 media resolutions

It is the time to make resolutions. Here are a couple then for India’s Rs 1.47 lakh crore media and entertainment industry. @Can the men and women running the big firms in Indian media resolve to have stronger, better, more informed lobbying rather than ad-hoc litigation. And to communicate with all stakeholders not just the government and regulators.

A case in point is the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s 2016 Tariff Order that it is currently trying to implement. Why it came about remains a mystery? India is a very competitive television market. There are three ...