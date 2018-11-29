The 4 Cs that mark Congress' decline

A gaushala in every panchayat, a cow sanctuary in the state, commercial production of gau mutra, building Narmada parikrama and Ram Van Gaman Path… This shows the Congress’ slide from secularism to ‘soft Hindutva’. It did not happen overnight.

It’s time we traced the decline of secular politics in four distinct stages since Independence. The items in the Congress manifesto for Madhya Pradesh assembly election have been seen, rightly so, as signs of the Congress’ surrender to politics of Hindutva. Mind you, these promises are not as ridiculous ...