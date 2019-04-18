The 888 vs 996 debate

Labour rights activist Robert Owen coined the famous phrase — 888 (eight hours labour, eight hours recreation, eight hours rest). That is one extreme. Alibaba founder Jack Ma went to the other extreme just a few days back.

Ma has stirred up a huge controversy after saying that young people should see overtime work cultures (“996” schedule) as a huge blessing. The 996 schedule refers to working 9 am to 9 pm, six days a week. “Unfortunately, many companies and many people don’t have the opportunity to work 996,” Ma said. However, very few, it seems, ...