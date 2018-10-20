The Aadhaar verdict and class bias

One year ago, 11-year-old school girl Santoshi Kumari died of starvation in her mother’s arms, crying out for bhaat (rice). Her dalit family had both ration and Aadhaar cards, but since the two were not linked, the family was denied foodgrains for six months at a stretch.

Local activists had even complained repeatedly to district officials about the family’s worsening plight. But in twenty-first century “Digital India”, Santoshi’s starvation death is symbolic of the schizophrenic apathy of the administrative machinery to India’s impoverished ...