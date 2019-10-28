The ABC of change

Even as the government finalises its New Education Policy (NEP), 2019, there is a massive change that is taking place across the country in the public education system that many may have not noticed.

No matter which state one looks at — barring a few who are slow to move or yet to grasp what their peers have — the state education system is broken, losing students to private schools and barely managing to educate the fewer and fewer numbers it is left with. In almost every state, the education budget is swallowed up by staff salaries and very little is available to ramp up ...