The AGM: Obituary of a unique Dalal Street tradition

TCS announced its first ever virtual annual general meeting (AGM) on June 11. If successful, the online trend will sound the death knell of a unique Indian market event — the retail shareholder-dominated AGMs held in a large public venue with hundreds and even thousands congregating for an afternoon of shop talk from all over India to exercise their rights as shareholders.

These shareholder-led AGMs are a throwback to the pre-reforms era when the annual meetings served to engage and reassure shareholders and often hit them up for more capital. And despite liberalisation and the ...