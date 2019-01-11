The AGP's real dilemma

Let us be clear. The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) which recently walked out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), snapped its ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and got its ministers to step down from the state government, knows it is peripheral to the stability of the Sarbananda Sonowal government in Assam.

The BJP and AGP formed an alliance before the 2016 state election, in which the BJP won 61 of the 126 Assembly seats and the AGP got 14. Along with the Bodoland People's Front's 12, the BJP-led alliance's tally went up to 87, well above the half-way mark. The ...